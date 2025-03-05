Coppin State hosts Morgan State following Hobbs’ 20-point game

Morgan State Bears (13-16, 7-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-23, 3-10 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Coppin State after Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 87-81 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Julius Ellerbe averaging 2.6.

The Bears are 7-6 in MEAC play. Morgan State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Coppin State averages 61.5 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 81.2 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 80.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 76.8 Coppin State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 steals. Khali Horton is shooting 35.9% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hobbs is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bears. Kiran Oliver is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.