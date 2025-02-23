Coppin State hosts Howard after King’s 25-point outing

Howard Bison (16-9, 9-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (16-10, 7-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Coppin State after Saniyah King scored 25 points in Howard’s 62-53 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. Coppin State is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison have gone 9-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Coppin State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Howard allows. Howard’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Coppin State has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The Eagles and Bison match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Lawrence is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Niyah Gaston is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bison. King is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.