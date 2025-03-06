Coppin State hosts Hobbs and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (13-16, 7-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-23, 3-10 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces Coppin State after Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 87-81 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 4-6 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 61.5 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Bears are 7-6 in conference games. Morgan State is the top team in the MEAC with 40.5 points per game in the paint led by Ahmarie Simpkins averaging 10.0.

Coppin State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 80.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 76.8 Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 steals. Khali Horton is shooting 35.9% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hobbs is averaging 15.9 points for the Bears. Kiran Oliver is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.