Coppin State hosts Fields and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (18-8, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-20, 2-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Coppin State after Chris Fields Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 96-84 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 3-4 on their home court. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 10.7 assists per game led by Julius Ellerbe averaging 2.5.

The Spartans are 8-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Myers averaging 4.2.

Coppin State scores 60.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 68.5 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellerbe is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Toby Nnadozie is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spartans. Myers is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.