Cooper and Southern Illinois host Bradley

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-15, 1-8 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-12, 2-7 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Bradley after Kayla Cooper scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-60 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Braves have gone 5-4 in home games. Bradley is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Salukis have gone 1-8 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois allows 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.2 points per game.

Bradley’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 59.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the 58.5 Bradley allows to opponents.

The Braves and Salukis meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is averaging 15.2 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 15.3 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis. Isabella Palmqvist is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.