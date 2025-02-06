Cooper and Albany host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (12-10, 5-4 America East) at Albany Great Danes (18-4, 8-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Bryant after Kayla Cooper scored 21 points in Albany’s 65-54 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes are 10-0 on their home court. Albany scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 against America East opponents.

Albany makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Bryant has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Brielle Williams is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.