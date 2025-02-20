Cooper, Albany Great Danes to visit Bornemann, Maine Black Bears

Albany Great Danes (20-5, 10-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-13, 7-5 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caroline Bornemann and Maine host Kayla Cooper and Albany in America East play.

The Black Bears have gone 7-3 at home. Maine ranks ninth in the America East with 19.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bornemann averaging 5.3.

The Great Danes are 10-2 against America East opponents. Albany is fourth in the America East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cooper averaging 3.1.

Maine averages 59.5 points, 5.4 more per game than the 54.1 Albany allows. Albany averages 64.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 59.6 Maine allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bornemann is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.5 points for the Black Bears. Olivia Rockwood is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaci Donovan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Cooper is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 60.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.