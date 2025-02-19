Cook leads Eastern Washington against Northern Colorado after 28-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-16, 6-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (19-8, 11-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Northern Colorado after Andrew Cook scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 75-73 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears are 11-2 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 1.8.

The Eagles have gone 6-7 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Northern Colorado averages 80.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 74.6 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Langston Reynolds is shooting 55.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cook is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.