Connor, La Salle Explorers to visit Calhoun, Saint Louis Billikens

La Salle Explorers (8-17, 2-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-15, 3-8 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis host Ashleigh Connor and La Salle in A-10 action.

The Billikens are 6-6 on their home court. Saint Louis is sixth in the A-10 with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Calhoun averaging 8.0.

The Explorers are 2-10 in A-10 play. La Salle gives up 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Billikens. Calhoun is averaging 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

Connor is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.9 points for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

