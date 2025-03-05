Conner, Sacred Heart Pioneers square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 10-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (15-12, 10-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Manhattan and Sacred Heart will play on Thursday.

The Jaspers are 7-5 on their home court. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Sydnor averaging 5.2.

The Pioneers are 10-8 in conference games. Sacred Heart ranks second in the MAAC scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Amiri Stewart averaging 6.0.

Manhattan scores 75.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 75.1 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Sydnor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Tanner Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.