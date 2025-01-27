Conerway, Troy Trojans to host Harris and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denijay Harris and Southern Miss visit Tayton Conerway and Troy in Sun Belt play Monday.

The Trojans are 7-3 in home games. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Thomas Dowd leads the Trojans with 5.8 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Troy gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cobie Montgomery is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points. Harris is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

