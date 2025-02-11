Conerway and Troy host Louisiana

Troy Trojans (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-17, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Louisiana after Tayton Conerway scored 20 points in Troy’s 69-62 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-10 in home games. Louisiana is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans are 8-4 in conference matchups. Troy is third in the Sun Belt allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Louisiana scores 66.5 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 65.3 Troy gives up. Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 11.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Marcus Rigsby Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.