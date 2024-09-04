Commanders fire employee after undercover video showed him disparaging players and fans

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders said they have fired an employee after he was shown making derogatory comments about players and fans in undercover video posted on social media.

A team spokesperson said Thursday that vice president of content Rael Enteen had been terminated. Enteen was initially suspended pending an internal investigation after he said on video posted by O’Keefe Media Group that some players were dumb and homophobic and called fans “high school-educated alcoholics” and “mouth breathers.”

The team spokesperson said Wednesday after the post came to light, “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization.”

James O’Keefe, who founded the company last year, told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday the videos were taken during two dates in June in Washington. O’Keefe said Enteen and the woman who filmed the interactions met on a dating app.

Also in the videos, Enteen criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He called Goodell “a $50 million puppet” and the league’s social justice efforts performative.

Enteen, who had been with the team since 2020, also said in the video that he believes Jones “hates gay people and Black people.”

A message sent to a league spokesperson Wednesday seeking comment had not been returned by Thursday. The Cowboys did not respond to a request for comment.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.