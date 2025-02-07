Comer and Evansville host Bradley

Bradley Braves (18-6, 9-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-15, 6-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Bradley after Tayshawn Comer scored 25 points in Evansville’s 68-59 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Purple Aces are 6-7 in home games. Evansville is 5-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 9-4 in MVC play. Bradley is 16-6 against opponents over .500.

Evansville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Evansville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comer is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is averaging 13.2 points and four assists for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.