Comcast pulls NFL Network after carriage agreement expires

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast subscribers aren’t able to view NFL Network after the cable company pulled the channel when its carriage agreement expired.

The move comes two days after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Both sides still have time to reach an agreement before training camps start throughout the league in late July. The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.

NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” is owned by Comcast.

Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.