Columbia takes on Washington in First 4 matchup

Washington Huskies (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Columbia Lions (23-6, 14-2 Ivy League)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia squares off against Washington in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Lions’ record in Ivy League games is 14-2, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Columbia is the top team in the Ivy League with 36.0 points in the paint led by Kitty Henderson averaging 14.0.

The Huskies are 10-10 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 13.9 more points per game (72.5) than Columbia allows to opponents (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Elle Ladine is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 17.1 points. Dalayah Daniels is averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.