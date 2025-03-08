Columbia takes on Cornell after Noland’s 21-point game

Columbia Lions (12-14, 1-12 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-10, 8-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -10.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Cornell after Kenny Noland scored 21 points in Columbia’s 92-87 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red are 8-5 in home games. Cornell scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Lions are 1-12 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 8.4.

Cornell averages 84.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 77.3 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

De La Rosa is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Lions. Noland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.