Columbia Lions square off against the Harvard Crimson in Ivy League Championship

Harvard Crimson (22-4, 12-3 Ivy League) vs. Columbia Lions (22-5, 14-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Harvard in the Ivy League Championship.

The Lions have gone 14-1 against Ivy League opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Columbia is the top team in the Ivy League with 17.4 assists per game led by Kitty Henderson averaging 5.0.

The Crimson’s record in Ivy League games is 12-3. Harvard is second in the Ivy League scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Columbia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Harvard allows. Harvard has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Crimson won 60-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Harmoni Turner led the Crimson with 22 points, and Henderson led the Lions with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elena Rodriguez is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 15.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.