Columbia Lions play the Pennsylvania Quakers on 6-game win streak

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-4, 4-0 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia heads into a matchup with Pennsylvania as winners of six straight games.

The Lions are 5-0 on their home court. Columbia scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Quakers are 1-3 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Columbia averages 73.3 points, 12.3 more per game than the 61.0 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The Lions and Quakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katie Collins is averaging 8.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Quakers. Sarah Miller is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.