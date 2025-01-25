Columbia Lions play the Pennsylvania Quakers on 6-game win streak

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-4, 4-0 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will try to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Pennsylvania.

The Lions are 5-0 in home games. Columbia is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 35.4 points in the paint. Kitty Henderson leads the Lions with 14.0.

The Quakers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perri Page is averaging 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stina Almqvist is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.