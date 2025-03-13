Columbia Lions and Pennsylvania Quakers meet in Ivy League Tournament

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-12, 6-8 Ivy League) vs. Columbia Lions (22-5, 13-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and Pennsylvania square off in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Lions have gone 13-1 against Ivy League teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Columbia scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Quakers are 6-8 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is the Ivy League leader with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Collins averaging 5.4.

Columbia scores 74.0 points, 12.4 more per game than the 61.6 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Columbia won 79-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Riley Weiss led Columbia with 25 points, and Simone Sawyer led Pennsylvania with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Cecelia Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Stina Almqvist is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Quakers. Katie Collins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.