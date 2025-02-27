Columbia hosts Princeton following Lee’s 24-point showing

Princeton Tigers (17-9, 6-5 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-12, 1-10 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Columbia after Xaivian Lee scored 24 points in Princeton’s 76-61 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions have gone 9-4 in home games. Columbia ranks fifth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Blair Thompson paces the Lions with 6.5 boards.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 5.5.

Columbia makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Princeton’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Columbia has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pierce is averaging 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

