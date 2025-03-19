Columbia faces Washington in First 4 matchup

Washington Huskies (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Columbia Lions (23-6, 14-2 Ivy League)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and Washington meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Lions’ record in Ivy League play is 14-2, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Columbia averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Huskies are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Washington is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Columbia scores 73.4 points, 9.0 more per game than the 64.4 Washington allows. Washington scores 13.9 more points per game (72.5) than Columbia allows (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is averaging 17.8 points for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dalayah Daniels is averaging 12.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.