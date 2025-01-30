Columbia and Harvard meet in conference showdown

Harvard Crimson (6-11, 1-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-6, 0-4 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chandler Pigge and Harvard visit Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia on Friday.

The Lions have gone 8-2 at home. Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zine Eddine Bedri averaging 4.4.

The Crimson are 1-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Pigge averaging 7.4.

Columbia makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Harvard has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The Lions and Crimson meet Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is shooting 48.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Evan Nelson is averaging 8.1 points for the Crimson. Pigge is averaging 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

