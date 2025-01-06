Colts owner Jim Irsay says he’s retaining GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay intends to bring back longtime general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen for another season, he announced in a letter to fans Sunday night.

Indy struggled late in the season and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, leading to speculation that both men could lose their jobs. The Colts finished 8-9.

Fans chanted “Fire Ballard” during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 26-23 overtime victory over AFC South foe Jacksonville.

Hours later, Irsay responded with his letter saying he understood fans were clamoring for changes but that he believed Ballard and Steichen gave the Colts the best chance of being successful next season.

