Colorado visits Utah following Kneepkens’ 32-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (18-5, 9-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Colorado after Gianna Kneepkens scored 32 points in Utah’s 95-51 win against the UCF Knights.

The Utes are 12-1 in home games. Utah ranks seventh in college basketball averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.9% from downtown. Kneepkens leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Buffaloes are 7-5 in Big 12 play. Colorado ranks fifth in the Big 12 scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Jade Masogayo averaging 10.8.

Utah makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Utah allows.

The Utes and Buffaloes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kneepkens is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 19.2 points. Maye Toure is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Masogayo is shooting 58.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Buffaloes. Nyamer Diew is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.