Colorado visits No. 9 Texas Tech following Toppin’s 21-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (11-18, 2-17 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech faces Colorado after JT Toppin scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 78-73 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 14-3 in home games. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 6.1.

The Buffaloes have gone 2-17 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 7-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Tech scores 80.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 71.7 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.9 points. Toppin is shooting 56.6% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.