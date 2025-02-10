Colorado visits No. 16 Kansas following Dickinson’s 21-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (9-14, 0-13 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kansas faces Colorado after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 81-73 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are 11-2 in home games. Kansas scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Buffaloes have gone 0-13 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kansas makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Colorado averages 70.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the 66.7 Kansas allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Javon Ruffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.