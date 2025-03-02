Colorado visits Jones and Kansas State

Colorado Buffaloes (11-17, 2-16 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-15, 7-10 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Colorado after Max Jones scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 80-76 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats are 9-4 in home games. Kansas State scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 2-16 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Julian Hammond III averaging 3.0.

Kansas State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points. Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Hammond is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

