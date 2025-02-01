Colorado takes on TCU on 9-game losing streak

Colorado Buffaloes (9-11, 0-10 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-10, 3-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado comes into the matchup with TCU as losers of nine games in a row.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-2 in home games. TCU is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 0-10 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TCU averages 68.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 72.4 Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Buffaloes match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Trevor Baskin is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.