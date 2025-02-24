Colorado takes on conference rival No. 23 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (18-9, 9-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-16, 2-15 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Hammond III and Colorado host Hunter Dickinson and No. 23 Kansas in Big 12 play.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-6 at home. Colorado is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Colorado scores 70.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 67.4 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 76.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.0 Colorado allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.9 points. Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dickinson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.