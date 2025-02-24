Colorado State visits Air Force following Cooper’s 21-point game

Colorado State Rams (18-9, 12-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (4-23, 1-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Colorado State after Will Cooper scored 21 points in Air Force’s 72-69 overtime win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons are 3-11 on their home court. Air Force averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rams are 12-4 in conference games. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 8.7.

Air Force averages 62.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.3 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

Jalen Lake is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.6 points. Clifford is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.