Colorado State Rams play in MWC Tournament against the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-14, 9-10 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 13-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State squares off against Fresno State in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams are 13-5 against MWC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 9-10 in MWC play. Fresno State has an 8-13 record against opponents over .500.

Colorado State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

