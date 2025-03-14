Colorado State meets Utah State in MWC Tournament

Utah State Aggies (26-6, 16-5 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (23-9, 17-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Utah State in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams have gone 17-4 against MWC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Colorado State scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Aggies’ record in MWC play is 16-5. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Colorado State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Utah State averages 13.9 more points per game (81.2) than Colorado State allows to opponents (67.3).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rams won 93-66 in the last matchup on March 1. Nique Clifford led the Rams with 26 points, and Ian Martinez led the Aggies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Martinez is averaging 16.9 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

