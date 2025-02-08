Colorado plays Iowa State on 4-game win streak

Colorado Buffaloes (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-9, 7-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Buffaloes take on Iowa State.

The Cyclones have gone 12-2 in home games. Iowa State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 76.3 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-4 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks fourth in the Big 12 scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jade Masogayo averaging 10.8.

Iowa State averages 76.3 points, 13.7 more per game than the 62.6 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is scoring 22.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Frida Formann is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.