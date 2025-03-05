Colorado plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Houston

Houston Cougars (5-24, 1-17 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (18-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Houston meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Buffaloes are 9-9 against Big 12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Colorado averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cougars are 1-17 against Big 12 teams. Houston has a 2-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado averages 69.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 68.6 Houston allows. Houston averages 58.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 65.7 Colorado allows to opponents.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Masogayo is shooting 59.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laila Blair is averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

