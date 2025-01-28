Colorado plays Arizona State on 4-game home skid

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-8, 2-6 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-10, 0-9 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to stop its four-game home skid with a victory against Arizona State.

The Buffaloes are 8-4 on their home court. Colorado averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sun Devils are 2-6 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Colorado makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Arizona State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Trevor Baskin is averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Quaintance is averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Sun Devils. BJ Freeman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

