Colorado hosts Arizona State after Johnson’s 20-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-19, 3-13 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-10, 8-8 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Arizona State after Ayianna Johnson scored 20 points in Colorado’s 82-65 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Buffaloes have gone 13-2 at home. Colorado is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-13 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State has a 5-16 record against teams above .500.

Colorado scores 68.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 76.0 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 70.3 points per game, 4.9 more than the 65.4 Colorado gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the past 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

