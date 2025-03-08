Colorado faces TCU, looks to halt 3-game slide

TCU Horned Frogs (16-14, 9-10 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-19, 2-18 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks to stop its three-game slide when the Buffaloes play TCU.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-7 in home games. Colorado is 8-18 against opponents over .500.

The Horned Frogs are 9-10 in conference games. TCU has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 9.9 points. Bangot Dak is shooting 52.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brendan Wenzel averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.