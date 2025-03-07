Colorado faces TCU, looks to break 3-game slide

TCU Horned Frogs (16-14, 9-10 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-19, 2-18 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to stop its three-game skid when the Buffaloes take on TCU.

The Buffaloes are 10-7 on their home court. Colorado averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Horned Frogs are 9-10 against conference opponents. TCU has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado scores 69.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 68.5 TCU gives up. TCU averages 68.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 72.3 Colorado allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 9.9 points for the Buffaloes. Julian Hammond III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.