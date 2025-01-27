Colorado faces Arizona State on home slide

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-8, 2-6 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-10, 0-9 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks to break its four-game home slide with a win over Arizona State.

The Buffaloes are 8-4 in home games. Colorado is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils are 2-6 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado averages 72.8 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 71.7 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Baskin is averaging 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Julian Hammond III is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is averaging 13 points for the Sun Devils. Jayden Quaintance is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

