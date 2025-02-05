Collier and the William & Mary Tribe visit conference foe Drexel

William & Mary Tribe (14-9, 8-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-11, 4-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cole Hargrove and Drexel host Noah Collier and William & Mary in CAA play Thursday.

The Dragons are 4-4 on their home court. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hargrove averaging 4.7.

The Tribe are 8-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary leads the CAA with 17.3 assists. Isaiah Mbeng leads the Tribe with 3.4.

Drexel is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Tribe match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Drake is averaging 9.4 points for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is averaging 12.4 points for the Tribe. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.