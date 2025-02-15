Colgate takes on Boston University, aims for 4th straight victory

Boston University Terriers (9-15, 2-10 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (18-7, 8-4 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston University.

The Raiders are 10-2 in home games. Colgate is third in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Terriers are 2-10 in conference matchups. Boston University has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colgate scores 68.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 64.5 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 57.0 points per game, equal to what Colgate gives up to opponents.

The Raiders and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Raiders. Anne Bair is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is averaging 13.5 points for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.