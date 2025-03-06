Colgate takes on Army in Patriot League Tournament

Army Black Knights (16-14, 10-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate squares off against Army in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Raiders are 10-8 against Patriot League opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Colgate is third in the Patriot League scoring 72.0 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot League games is 10-8. Army is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colgate’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Army gives up. Army averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Woodward is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Jalen Cox is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 17.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

