Colgate squares off against Coppin State in NIT matchup

Coppin State Eagles (18-14, 9-7 MEAC) at Colgate Raiders (23-9, 13-6 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Coppin State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot games is 13-6, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christiana Midgette averaging 1.9.

The Eagles’ record in MEAC games is 9-7. Coppin State is third in the MEAC scoring 63.0 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Colgate’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Angel Jones is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Laila Lawrence is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.