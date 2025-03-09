Colgate Raiders play the Bucknell Bison in Patriot Tournament

Bucknell Bison (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 13-5 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays in the Patriot Tournament against Bucknell.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot games is 13-5, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Colgate is third in the Patriot with 14.6 assists per game led by Anne Bair averaging 3.5.

The Bison are 11-7 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Colgate averages 69.0 points, 10.0 more per game than the 59.0 Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 15.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.