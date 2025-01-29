Colgate plays Army, aims for 4th straight home win

Army Black Knights (14-4, 6-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (15-6, 5-3 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Army looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Raiders have gone 9-1 in home games. Colgate is third in the Patriot with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christiana Midgette averaging 1.8.

The Black Knights are 6-2 in Patriot play. Army has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colgate averages 68.0 points, 12.1 more per game than the 55.9 Army gives up. Army’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Raiders. Sophia Diehl is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is averaging 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.