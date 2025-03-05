Colgate meets Army in Patriot League Tournament

Army Black Knights (16-14, 10-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Army in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot League games is 10-8, and their record is 3-10 in non-conference play. Colgate ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeff Woodward averaging 2.6.

The Black Knights are 10-8 against Patriot League teams. Army is second in the Patriot League scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Colgate is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Army allows to opponents. Army has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Woodward is shooting 64.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 38.2% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

