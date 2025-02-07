Colgate faces Loyola (MD), seeks to stop 4-game skid

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-12, 5-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-15, 6-5 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Raiders play Loyola (MD).

The Raiders are 6-3 on their home court. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot League with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Jeff Woodward averaging 11.9.

The Greyhounds are 5-6 in conference play. Loyola (MD) has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Colgate averages 70.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 70.6 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 69.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.3 Colgate allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is scoring 11.4 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Raiders. Woodward is averaging 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 65.1% over the past 10 games.

Milos Ilic is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.