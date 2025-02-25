Colgate faces Holy Cross on 6-game win streak

Colgate Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (16-10, 9-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will attempt to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Holy Cross.

The Crusaders are 7-4 in home games. Holy Cross is first in the Patriot with 15.2 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Flanagan averaging 5.2.

The Raiders have gone 11-4 against Patriot opponents. Colgate averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 19-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Holy Cross averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Simone Foreman is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Sophia Diehl averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

